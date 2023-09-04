GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For many people, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer. On Monday, a lot of people chose to spend some of their last summer fun in the sun at Lake Guntersville.

News 19 stopped by several popular spots on the lake to check out how people were spending Labor Day. At Sunset Beach off of Sunset Drive, a lot of people were having cookouts and enjoying swimming in the lake.

One couple, Bill and Lois Matticola, spent the afternoon “floating on the lake, and keeping cool.” The couple told News 19 they are from just down the road in Joppa, and love going to Lake Guntersville.

Another group set up at a picnic table where they were getting their grill set up ready. They said they were cooking up hamburgers, hotdogs, and lots of food.

Just down the road from Sunset Beach, the parking lot was also full at City Harbor.

The lakeside development opened in 2022, and is already seeing visitors from all over.

“Indiana, Ohio, there’s a lot of people from Tennessee coming in,” said Donald Waddell, the owner of the Cigar Room at City Harbor.

He said this summer more and more people are checking out the different businesses in the harbor.

“It’s growing with the people, and people are understanding that this is something big,” he added.

Levi’s on the Lake is just a short walk down the pier from the Cigar Room. Manager Sid Rivard said they have some of “the best” Bushwacker’s and other frozen drinks in the region.

He said this summer, the mostly outdoor bar & entertainment venue has had a good turnout. “We typically had 500 to 1,000 people here every weekend,” Rivard said. He said they were even busier on holiday weekends and during the several festivals that took place over the summer.

Rivard said everyone who comes through City Harbor has been friendly, and that their customer base is something special. “The lake calms everyone down, no matter who you are, what you do, the lake is just an even playing field,” he said.

Levi’s on the Lake will be open and have live music for the rest of the evening on Labor Day.