The jury trial against a Birmingham man charged in the 2018 Guntersville triple murder heads into its fifth day on Friday.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jimmy Spencer, who was found guilty Wednesday of killing three people in 2018, will appear in court Friday to decide his sentence.

Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder on Wednesday for the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018.

On Friday the jury will return to court to hear from both the prosecution and the defense on what sentence Spencer should face for the crimes.

The prosecution has stated it will argue Spencer be sentenced to death, while the defense will argue for life in prison.

Whichever the jury decides, Judge Tim Riley has set Spencer’s formal sentencing hearing for November 14.

The trial began on Oct. 17 and wrapped up on Wednesday when a jury of seven men and five women found Spencer guilty after about 35 minutes of deliberations.

The penalty phase will start on Friday morning. Reporters from News 19’s investigative team will be in the courtroom to give you the latest.

