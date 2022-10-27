GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, the man found guilty of killing three people in 2018, will appear in court on Friday.

Circuit Judge Tim Riley issued an order setting a final sentencing date for November 14. The penalty phase will begin on Friday, October 28 at 9 a.m. in Guntersville, News 19 has confirmed.

The November 14 date is reserved for a final sentencing hearing with the judge.

Tomorrow, the prosecution will argue in favor of the death penalty, while the defense will seek to argue that Spencer does not deserve the death penalty.

Spencer was found guilty in the murders of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He was charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, deliberated for about 35 minutes before returning with a verdict.

He now faces either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.