JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a pedestrian died in a crash in Bridgeport on Friday.

Jackson County Coroner John Jordon said he was called to the scene just after noon. A woman died after being hit by a vehicle.

The coroner told News 19 that the crash happened on an access road near Big Daddy Dover’s Outdoors.

The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the crash, but did not release any information in the case.