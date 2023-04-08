MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it believes left the scene and then was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities said that Frankie J. Swearengin Jr. was killed when he was hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle then left the scene and crashed into another vehicle at about 9 p.m. Friday on Highpoint Road approximately three miles west of Albertville, according to ALEA.

No more information is available at this time as Troopers are still investigating. ALEA asked that if anyone has information regarding the incident or vehicle they believe hit the pedestrian, you please contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.