FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the single-vehicle crash happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 on Alabama Highway 176 just south of Fort Payne.

Troopers say 50-year-old Pedro Cazares-Castaneda of Rainsville was killed when he was hit by a grey SUV while standing in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle left the scene and remains unidentified.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says they are investigating the crash.