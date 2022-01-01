PBR Bull Bash returns to Rainsville this month

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — One of North Alabama’s most famous bull riding events will return to DeKalb County this month.

The PBR Bull Bash will return to Rainsville on January 14 and 15 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center. The doors open each night at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event will only have 300 seats per night available.

Admission is $20 per person if purchased in advance (taxes and fees not included), or $25 for general admission tickets at the door. Ages 5 and under receive free admission.

Elite VIP Tickets are also available for $45 here.

For more information, visit Rainsville Bull Bash on Facebook.