MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama State Troopers advised drivers to take an alternate route if they’re heading out of Madison County Tuesday morning.

A wreck that occurred around 3:11 a.m. closed southbound US-431 near the Madison/Marshall County Line. Traffic was diverted at New Hope Highway and Main Drive.

Troopers said the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time, however, the southbound lanes reopened just before 7:30 a.m.