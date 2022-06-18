MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Transportation says part of Alabama 205 will be closed for about two weeks starting Tuesday.

AL 205/North Main Street/North Broad Street will be closed between Mann Avenue and Thomas Avenue/College Avenue so upgrades can be made to the railroad crossing. The closure will start on June 21 at 8 a.m. and finish on July 1, weather permitting.

Seth Burkett with ALDOT said railroad operator OmniTRAX will be replacing ties and installing high-density rubber panels at the cross to help improve rideability.

Drivers are asked to use different routes to avoid the work. Burket explained the detour from AL 205 southbound will be Wagner Drive to U.S. 431 while the northbound detour will be from Alabama 168 to U.S. 431.

The rail project is part of a larger improvement project planned for more than two miles of AL 205 from the Etowah County Line to Henderson Avenue. Resurfacing for the $1,180,243 project beings Monday, June 20, it should finish sometime in the summer.