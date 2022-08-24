ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re in the mood for shrimp and tunes, Papa Dubi’s in Albertville is the place to be this weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the Cajun restaurant will host a “Concert and Shrimp Boil” on August 26 and 27 as a way to celebrate the end of the summer.

Live music begins on Friday night at 6 p.m. with Alex Kilroy.

“It’s more than a concert, it will be a magical experience,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “No one plays the guitar like Alex Kilroy. If you like rock, blues, and country, you get it all in this performance.”

The shrimp boil begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 with the offer of a 1/2 pound of shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage for $20. At 5 p.m. that night, the Brandon Elder Band will perform. In addition, A Little Something Extra Ice Cream will be set up along with yard games.

“Come hang at the biggest lawn party in Marshall County,” the post continued. “Come early. Stay late. You don’t wanna miss it.”

Both events are free to attend, but participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.