ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.

What started as a family tradition for the Younghouse family has expanded to the community through their family-owned restaurant.

Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen is hosting its first “End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil,” a two-day event full of smiles, seafood and good music. A first for the restaurant in 16 years, but for the Younghouse brothers, it’s just another family get-together.

“We use to throw our own “Dubi Boils” at my dad’s house,” said Will Younghouse. “We’d get 150 to 200 people from friends and family all over, and we’d throw a two or three day event.”

As time passed, family members got older and schedules got a little tighter, making it difficult to host the annual family event. However, the three brothers didn’t want the “Dubi Boils” popularity to go to waste.

So they decided, “what better way than to build a place to throw our own Dubi Boils.”

Papa Dubi’s opened in 2005 and has continued to bring seafood lovers together all across the community. After moving to its current location, 9510 US HWY 431, in January, the team couldn’t wait to thank the community for its support over the years.

“The city of Albertville has absolutely embraced us and I told the mayor that when we did this first event it really was for the city,” shared Younghouse.

The first “End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil” will bring live music from Alex Kilroy and The Voice 2016 runner-up and local musician Brandon Elder will take over the stage Friday and Saturday. Family fun activities and seafood boil plates will also be served for $20.