DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man was arrested after a package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine inside was stopped by postal inspectors.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO), the arrest came after a months-long investigation.

Agents said the 10 pounds of methamphetamine was being sent as a package through the United States Postal Service (USPS). Inspectors intercepted the package, but did not state exactly where it was stopped; however, deputies say the package was intended for 73-year-old Rayford Russell of Rainsville.

Officials say a warrant for Russell’s arrest was obtained after interviews and further investigation.

Rayford Russell (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DSCO says a controlled delivery of the package was executed at the same time as a search of Russell’s home. Inside deputies say $40,000, a firearm, and property that Russell got through illegal drug proceedings were found.

Russell was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and trafficking in any illegal drug. His bond was set at $315,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russell was on federal probation for a trafficking charge in 2007 and more charges and arrests pending. The case remains under investigation.