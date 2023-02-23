OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — A local Police K9 who is a celebrity in her own rights recently discovered a “prohibited” item at a Marshall County School.

Raven, the unofficial mascot of the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OXPD), traveled with her handler, Officer Graves over to Marshall County to join other agencies to check out local schools.

As each duo made their way around Kate Duncan Smith DAR School and Asbury Schools, authorities said she alerted to a vape pen.

According to police, the pen had a substance inside that Raven could “easily smell.” The pen was turned over to the Marshall County School Resource Deputy.

Owens Cross Roads Police Department

The photos, authorities iterate, were taken at random times throughout the day’s search, and don’t represent the exact time when the vape pen was found.

K9 Raven and Officer Graves work hard to upkeep certifications through the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) along with state certifications, said OXPD.