DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned garbage truck brought traffic to a stop on an important highway in DeKalb County on Thursday.

According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday, blocking Alabama Highway 227 near mile-marker 3.7. As of 2:30 p.m., the road was still closed.

Alabama 227 begins at the county line in the Duck Springs community, before going through Crossville, Geraldine, and into Guntersville, according to state maps.

Officials said they did not know when the road would reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes if they have to travel this way.