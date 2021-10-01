One woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A multi-vehicle crash late Wednesday night claimed the life of an Attalla woman.

Stacey Davenport Scott, 44, was fatally injured when her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving crossed the center-line of the road and struck a 2012 Nissan Maxima.

Scott was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment where she later died on Thursday.

The driver of the Nissan, Christy Denise Keeton, 44, of Albertville, and a child, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were both airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Alabama 75 near Bethany Road about two miles south of Albertville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division was investigating the cause of the crash.