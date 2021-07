ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — One person was killed in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Albertville.

Albertville firefighters said a 65-year-old man was found dead in a home on Richmond Avenue east of Columbus Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The house had heavy smoke and fire damage.

Witnesses said the man tried to fight the fire, which started in a bedroom.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office was headed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.