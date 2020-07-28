One killed, one injured in wreck involving dump truck near Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – An Attalla woman was killed Monday in a wreck involving a dump truck on Highway 179 near Boaz.

Troopers say the crash happened at 12:58 p.m. Monday, July 27th. Reports say 34-year-old Jessica Lynn Sewell was killed when the Dodge Ram driven by Timonthy Dillard Jr. collided with a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck.

Sewell, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dillard, who was also not wearing his seatbelt was injured and taken to Gadsden Regional Hospital.

The driver of the dump truck and a passenger were uninjured.

The condition of Dillard’s injuries are unknown.

ALEA Troopers are investigating the wreck.