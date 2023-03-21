WOODVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was killed in a Marshall County house fire Sunday night, according to officials.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed with News 19 that the cause of the fire on Center Road in Woodville is being investigated by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office.

According to a Public Information Officer with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office, the house was a total loss meaning they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Still, officials said foul play is not suspected.

The name of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified, Nugent added, saying the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination.

This is a developing story.