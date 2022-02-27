GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a shooting in Guntersville on Sunday night, according to a spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to The Sand Mountain Reporter, a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in a residential neighborhood near Wiggs Street, but that Guntersville Police were leading the investigation.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the unidentified victim was taken to the Marshall Medical Center North where they later died. The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown while the search for the shooter was underway.

Nugent said the victim’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for further investigation.

This is a developing story.