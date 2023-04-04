The Marshall County Coroner confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene near the 1800-block of Highway 431.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Boaz early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Marshall County Coroner confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene near the 1800-block of Highway 431.

Authorities said they responded to the area around 12:55 a.m.

The identity of the person killed will not be released until the family can be notified, the coroner added, saying the incident remains under investigation.

The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems EMS, and Marshall County 911 all aided in the response.