WOODVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured and another was arrested following a Jackson County shooting on Thursday, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen confirmed with News 19 that Ronald Chris Hollingsworth, II, 49, was charged with first-degree assault in connection to the incident.

Harnen said the two men lived on the same property on County Road 8 in Woodville, adding that they had apparently gotten into an argument.

The sheriff said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Hollingsworth was booked into the Jackson County Jail around 2:30 p.m. on a $2,500 bond.