SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Scottsboro Wednesday night.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer told News 19 units from Scottsboro Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Scooters Sports Grill on East Willow Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital, we do not know their condition at this time. Officials said a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.