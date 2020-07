ARAB, Ala. – One person was injured late Sunday night after a wreck in Arab.

One witness told WHNT News 19 the victim was skateboarding when they were hit in what was described as a hit-and-run.

The wreck happened sometime before 11 p.m. off Fry Gap Road near the Arab City Park.

The victim’s condition is not yet known, but WHNT News 19 has reached out to Arab Police for details on the wreck.