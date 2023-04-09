STEVENSON, Ala (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says a man has been arrested after a shooting in Stevenson sent one person to the hospital.

JCSO Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said JCSO was looking for a suspect who left the scene after a person was shot in the Bruce’s Foodland parking lot in Stevenson around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Harnen said 30-year-old Channing Anwara Mitchell was wanted in connection with the shooting and turned himself into the Stevenson Police Department Sunday afternoon.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Channing Anwara Mitchell (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to Harnen. He said the victim’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The JCSO is investigating the incident.

The Stevenson Bruce’s Foodland said on social media that they will be closed for the remainder of the day, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We will reopen tomorrow, April 10th, 2023,” the store said.