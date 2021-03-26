Boaz man in custody after high-speed Friday night pursuit

BOAZ, Ala. – A Boaz man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase that started in Boaz and ended in Albertville.

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said officers were responding to a call of a domestic assault involving a gun around 8:45 p.m.

When officers got to the area of a call, they saw a vehicle, driven by Todd Ashley Roseborough, 28, speed away from the area, running stop signs in the process.

Officers attempted to stop Roseborough for the traffic violations and to ensure it wasn’t related to the domestic call. However, he fled when officers turned on the emergency lights.

The chase continued into Douglas and Albertville.

Officers attempted to stop Roseborough multiple times by driving in front of him and reducing their speed, however, Roseborough swerved in front of them, stopping their advance.

One police cruiser eventually got in front of Roseborough and tried reducing speed to end the pursuit. He responded by swerving into oncoming traffic.

Roseborough lost control on a curve and was blocked in by pursuing officers.

After getting Roseborough out of the vehicle, Gaskin said he continued to resist officers and a Taser was used. At that point, he was arrested without any further issues.

Gaskin stated Roseborough told officers he ran because he had “half a pound of weed” in the vehicle.

In addition to the marijuana, officers discovered he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Roseborough was booked into the Boaz City Jail and charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree criminal mischief, and assaulting a police officer.

Officers determined Roseborough was not involved in the domestic assault call.