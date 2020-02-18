One dead, one in custody after shooting at bank in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – One person is dead, another is in custody after a shooting at the Family Security Credit Union in Boaz.

Boaz Police got a call of a shooting at the credit union around 3 p.m.

Assistant Chief Walter Colbert confirms police officers found a man dead in the parking lot. Boaz Fire medics tried to revive the man with CPR but were unsuccessful.

Authorities arrested a suspect at the scene, but have not released his identity at this time.

Investigators say the shooting was not tied to a robbery and there is no danger to the public.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

