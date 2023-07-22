SCOTTSBORO, Ala (WHNT) — The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) says one person is dead and another arrested after a shooting Saturday.

SPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Maple Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the department, officers located a male victim who was transported to Highlands Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The department said officers were able to determine that an argument took place between two neighbors which led to the shooting.

SPD said Gerry Paul Keyyl, 62, of Scottsboro was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with murder. The department said he will be transferred to the Jackson County Jail.

Authorities say information on the victim is not being released at this time but updates will be released as they become available.