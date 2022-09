DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.

DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson confirmed the fatal crash happened on Carlyle Road.

News 19 has reached out to the Rainsville Police Department for more information.