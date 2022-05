MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died in a wreck involving multiple vehicles in Marshall County.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, on HWY 69 on the Warrenton Causeway in Guntersville.

Guntersville Police are investigating the crash.