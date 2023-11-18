MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner says a man is dead after an apparent drowning.

In a social media post, Coroner Cody Nugent said the coroner’s office responded to the Mountain Lakes RV Resort around 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a man found in the water close to the resort boat dock.

The coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Joshua Coker. He said Coker was a resident of another resort in the area but was visiting family at the time.

Nugent said the drowning appears to have been accidental.

“All indications at this time appear as though this was an accident that occurred during the night,” the coroner said. “No foul play is suspected in the incident.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The coroner said Marshall Health Systems EMS and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department also provided assistance on scene.