DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities confirm a Henagar man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Friday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers confirmed Charles F. Flynn, 66, died when the vehicle he was driving had a head-on collision with a Mack tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 75 near DeKalb County Road 9, around seven miles south of Geraldine.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.