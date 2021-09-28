One dead in accident at Scottsboro industrial facility

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One person has died in a work-related accident at an industrial plant in Scottsboro.

Jackson County Coroner John David Jordan confirmed the incident happened at Imperial Aluminum on Roy Owens Boulevard around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Jordan says the employee was run over by heavy machinery. The coroner’s office, Highlands EMS, Scottsboro Police, and Scottsboro Fire responded.

The worker’s identity has not yet been released as they work to notify his family.

