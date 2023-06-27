FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Fort Payne woman has been charged with capital murder in connection to the disappearance of a woman reported missing nearly two years ago.

Mary Isbell (Hartselle Police Dept.)

According to a criminal complaint filed on June 26, 2023, Loretta Carr is accused of kidnapping Mary Elizabeth Isbell in October 2021.

Isbell had been reported missing by the Hartselle Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in January 2022, saying she had family in Hartselle, but was last known to live in DeKalb County.

The 37-year-old had last been seen driving a dark-colored Jeep.

According to court documents, Carr is accused of “intentionally” causing Isbell’s death “by pushing her off of a cliff.”

News 19 has reached out to all agencies involved to learn more about Carr was connected to Isbell’s death, and will update this story as more information becomes available.