One arrested, two wanted in connection with armed burglary at motel in Boaz

Andrew Tyler Robinson (Photo: Boaz Police Department)

Devan Coppett (Photo: Boaz Police Department)

BOAZ, Ala. – Authorities have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in connection with an armed burglary at the Key West Inn motel in Boaz on April 28.

Boaz Police Department officers went to the motel around 4:45 a.m. after a caller reported three masked men kicked in the door to their room, came in with guns, and assaulted them. Authorities say several shots were fired during the burglary while the three masked men were inside the room.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and developed several suspects. Police arrested Andrew Tyler Robinson, 20, of Boaz, on April 30. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Albertville on the same day.

BPD Chief Josh Gaskin said because of the use of weapons during the burglary, a S.W.A.T. team comprised of Officers from Albertville Police, Arab Police, Guntersville Police, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was used to carry out the search warrant. Investigators found more information during the search warrant that helped to develop leads in the case.

Robinson was charged with first-degree burglary and disorderly conduct and taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $101,000 bond. He has since been released on bond.

Authorities have issued warrants for two other suspects related to the case. Devan Matthias-Hiram Coppett, 18, of Horton and a 17-year-old male juvenile, whose name was not released, are wanted in connection to the burglary.

If you have information on the location of Devan Coppett, call the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812.