SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) says one man has been charged with murder and another is dead following a shooting Friday night at a business in Scottsboro.

SPD said officers responded to a report of shooting at a business in the 2900 block of Veterans Drive at about 9:35 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, SPD said officers found Aaron Morris Nix, 33, of Stevenson dead with a gunshot wound.

After the initial investigation, 25-year-old Jerry Carl Hicks of Flat Rock was arrested and charged with murder, according to SPD. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail and no bond has been set.

SPD said the case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.