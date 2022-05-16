GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — With just over one week until election day, candidates are crisscrossing the state to garner as much support as possible. CBS 42 caught up with U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt during a Marshall County Republican Women’s event.

The Enterprise, Ala. native previously worked as Sen. Richard Shelby’s Chief of Staff, and also served as president of the Business Council of Alabama.

She says she’s running to protect Christian, conservative values.

“At 40 years old, my husband and I believe if our generation doesn’t wake up and fight for the next generation there’s not going to be anything left for our children to fight for,” Britt said.

Britt said her priorities include securing the border, energy independence and stopping government overreach.

“I will hit the ground running on day one. As a conservative, pro-life mother of two, I will fight for our values and fight for our people. I believe in this state,” Britt said.

Marshall County resident Stephanie Hill tells CBS 42 that she wants to see Britt address inflation and the baby formula shortage, if elected.

Hill’s family owns a grocery store and they’ve been getting calls constantly.

“They want to know if we have it, and it’s hard to tell them that we can’t get it because there’s not anybody to get it– to stand up for those people who need it,” Hill said.

Hill thinks Britt will improve some of those problems. So does state Representative Wes Kitchens. He says Britt’s dedication to the state is a big reason he’s backing her.

“She understands Alabama values, she is one of the Alabama people, she’s right there in our communities, her husband is right down the road. Katie understands what we’re facing here in Alabama,” Kitchens said.

CBS 42 will continue coverage of the top U.S. Senate candidates, with a look at Mo Brooks’ campaign later this week. We spoke with candidate Mike Durant last week.