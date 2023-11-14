ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — While cashless payments have increased in popularity over the years, there are still some who prefer that old-time cash transaction.

But, sometimes counterfeit cash can find its way into the money pool, and it is important to be able to tell the difference.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said the department has noticed some counterfeit twenties floating around and is encouraging the public to notify his department if they think they have any fake bills or come across any in the future.

One of the biggest indicators of fake bills is the texture. Legitimate U.S. currency will have that rough feel, whereas fake bills have that typical smooth paper feel.

Additionally, there are pens available that when used on real U.S. currency, the ink will not appear whereas it will show up on counterfeit money.

“They have been showing up at different businesses, restaurants, things of that same nature. They seem to be printed and have the same serial number as well,” said Chief Shane Washburn.

Chief Washburn said residents can come by their department if they think they might have some fake money in their wallets or call Arab Police at (256) 586-8124.