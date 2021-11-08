Official: Faulty wiring probable cause of deadly Marshall County camper fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple fire departments responded to a camper fire in Marshall County Sunday night.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, crews were called to a camper fire in the 100-block of Lazy Creek Road, just outside the Albertville City Limits, around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Crews found a fifth-wheel camper fully engulfed in flames and worked to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was out, the body of 51-year-old Jackie Parrish was found inside. Officials believe he was killed in the fire.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but Ennis said he believed faulty wiring in the camper started the fire.

The Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire as well.