ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County officials are on-scene at an officer-involved shooting.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one person died in the shooting.

Albertville Police say its officers along with deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene on Terry Circle in Albertville.

An investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is underway.

