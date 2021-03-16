Northeast Alabama residents frustrated over “chemical-smelling” water

NORTHEAST ALABAMA – Numerous emails and calls over the last few months have led News 19 to investigate complaints of water issues in parts of Jackson and DeKalb counties.

The DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District met at 5 p.m. Monday and News 19 was told many residents would be there to voice their thoughts on a new water treatment that is causing a strong odor from the water that lingers in homes and businesses.

The water at Cloud’s Pizza & More might look like normal tap water, but as News 19’s Northeast Alabama Bureau Reporter Tiffany Lester experienced firsthand, it has a very strong smell.

“Almost like a chemical smell, sometimes like a bleach smell, and then when we mix it with the cleaners we’re using, it smells like cigarette smoke. The taste is really bad,” said Cloud’s Pizza & More owner Annette Perry.

Perry said it is not just her business that’s been experiencing it for the last several months.

“It runs all the way from Pisgah to Bryant and some places it’s worse than others,” explained Perry.

She said she is mostly concerned about the safety of the water, especially when it comes to the chlorine levels.

“We ran a chlorine test strip on it and it’s running right at a 10 ppm. Well, we sanitize at 20 ppm. So, I mean, that’s a little high chlorine for cooking or bathing or even drinking,” added Perry.

She found a solution for her restaurant but it’s not cheap.

“We’ve been buying like jugs of water just to cook and serve to the customers because I’m not drinking the water out of that tap and I don’t want my customers to be drinking it,” Perry said.

Perry told News 19 the Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District keeps telling residents the smell will dissipate, but it has not.

Perry said she understands that the Dekalb-Jackson Water Supply District is working to fix a problem, but said the solution created another problem for them.

She told News 19 she hopes they work out a better solution and give residents more of a warning of what the water could taste, smell or look like beforehand so they are not caught off guard again.

News 19 was told many residents would be speaking at Monday’s water board meeting, but Interim Manager Donna Bolton said they would not be allowed to because they did not sign up in time.

She said residents were still able to attend the meeting, under COVID-19 safety guidelines, though.

Bolton told News 19 the strong smell is not in all locations and is not permanent.

She explained that in just two weeks of using it, they are now in compliance in a location where they had not been for two years before this.

Anyone wanting to voice their concerns about the water at next month’s meeting on the 19th, can, they just have to sign up within a week beforehand.

News 19 is currently doing an independent investigation with water testing and more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to find out if the water is at all dangerous.