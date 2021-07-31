Northeast Alabama Community College ranked safest campus in the state

(WHNT) — A junior college in northeast Alabama has been ranked as the safest in the state, according to a data from stateuniversity.com.

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) was ranked first in Alabama, followed by Snead State Community College in Boaz.

“It is part of our student services to be the safest college we can be for our students,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “That is just a given. We want to provide the best possible education that we can while at the same time assuring the safety of our students.”

According to NACC Educational Technology Director Patricia Falk, the college spent $70,000 last year to upgrade its security system.

StateUniversity.com collected campus crime statistics submitted by college and university law enforcement agencies from January 1 through December 31, 2019 to make their assessment.

