Northeast Alabama Community College offers free WiFi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - Transitioning to online-only instruction can be tough for some, but those at Northeast Alabama Community College teachers aren’t skipping a beat.

NACC president David Campbell said they have been online-only since March 17.

He told WHNT News 19 that about 60% of the school’s students had already taken an online course, so they knew how things worked already.

The learning management system at NACC allows instructors to hold virtual classes much in the same manner as their face to face classes.

However, there are some courses, you can’t teach virtually.

“The biggest challenge has been with career tech programs that have labs with them, but we were pretty far along in the semester so most had had enough lab training at that point to be sufficient, some like welding you just can't do virtually, so what we're doing is, we’re working with each individual student in anything they lack, we will give that to them in the summer semester, that particular training. It'll be at no cost. Presents some challenges but gone pretty smoothly,” said Campbell.

NACC is also offering free WiFi in any parking lot on campus and is accessible to anyone in need. Their only request is that you remain in your vehicles while using the WiFi.

Northeast students, K12 students, and K12 teachers especially welcome!

The WiFi network: NACCstudent