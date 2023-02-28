POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The beloved mascot duo of the Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has been reunited over the rainbow bridge after Trouper the mustang was put down due to a terminal illness.

Roscoe, the campus dog, passed away on May 23, 2022 – just days after the college unveiled a statue dedicated to him and Trouper.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Trouper’s owner and trainer, Amber Mathewson, announced the news that the full-blooded mustang from Nevada would soon be put down.

(Northeast Alabama Community College)

Trouper is expected to be laid to rest next to Roscoe on the NACC campus by the walking trail.

The life-sized bronze statue dedicated to Trouper and Roscoe displaying the bond the pair had is located on the Quad.

The statue was designed by NACC’s Associate Dean of Instruction Barbara Kilgore. It shows Trouper and Roscoe nose-to-nose, facing one another. Kilgore said the statue was a perfect representation of the college’s mission.

“The statue will symbolize how the Northeast family takes in and nurtures its students and community and makes the campus their home, as they did with Trouper and Roscoe,” NACC President Dr. David Campbell said.

Several of those who grew to know and love both mascots shared memories and condolences on the school’s social media amid the news.