Northeast Alabama businesses give out thousands of meals

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Thousands across Northeast Alabama are struggling to feed their families during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and it is hitting especially hard this holiday season.

However, two businesses are getting together to help feed families.

1,200 bags crammed full of food were handed out at the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center in Rainsville Monday afternoon.

Secretary of State John Merrill was one of the many volunteers helping give some holiday cheer through the spirit of giving.

“There’s so many people out there this time of year that don’t have food, and shelter or anything and I think it’s just a wonderful, wonderful thing,” said Valley Head resident Bobbie Wright. “i’m getting this for a neighbor and not for myself.”

“I think it’s an awesome thing that they’re doing. It’s just nice to get free food sometimes and it’s a good thing for people that can’t afford to get something to eat,” added Pisgah resident Mesha Martin.

The owners of Cattle Stampede and Twin City Used Cars are hosting the two-day holiday meal giveaway.

Another 1,200 bags will be given out Wednesday from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dunham’s Sports parking lot in Scottsboro.

Each bag has enough food to feed around 15 people, which totals around 30,000 individuals.

“It’s just been rough. We’ve been lucky. We’ve managed to do ok and struggle through it and we’re still struggling, but we’ll make it through it. I just want to make sure the people that don’t have a job, or can’t get a job, that is laid off is able to eat and have a good Christmas,” said Cattle Stampede owner Miles Smith.

“Not just our area, but in general and the whole world right now, it just needs a little loving right now. and I just feel like I put it on my heart, I needed to give back to the community that supports us so well. You know, it’s Christmas time and we just need to get back right now and put a little love and take a little hardship off the families right now,” said Twin City Used Cars owner Bobby Ledbetter.

The bags include a whole turkey, large can of green beans, corn, an apple pie and rolls.

Smith said anyone unable to drive by but still needs a bag, can call or text him at 256-997-6415 to have a bag delivered to them