Northeast Alabama animal rescue damaged by Easter Sunday storms

ATALLA, Ala. – Easter Sunday storms that blasted Sand Mountain caused tremendous damage. Rose Acres Rescue, which primarily saves strays in Marshall County, suffered extensive damage.

“It’s a constant struggle to keep animals from being needlessly euthanatized or killed on the road or puppies and kittens found dead in bags and bins and trash cans,” said Rose Acres Rescue Founder Roxanne Gewalt.

The nonprofit rescue saves animals taken in by animal control that are nearing euthanasia.

“Their seven days are up and they’re on the euthanasia list, and nobody has redeemed them and nobody wants to adopt them,” said Gewalt.

Now, all of the dogs are sleeping in her house and spending their days in crates. That’s because their large, covered kennels were damaged during Sunday’s storm.

“It’s just a total indescribable loss even though my house is standing, the rescue is done,” explained Gewalt.

There is about $15,000 worth of damage just in the kennel area. The metal crates are mangled, and the tarps are shredded. Some of them were lifted away during the storm and left in the trees.

“We going to have to replace all of the 10×10 kennels. They’re six foot tall. All of the roofs. The puppy pen on the end is destroyed,” said Gewalt.

Gewalt’s home also has major damage to the roof and porch and the training field is covered in broken up pine trees.

The nonprofit is now hoping to rebuild and put together a more stable structure for the animals. They have a builder, but they need money for supplies.

“The faster the money comes, the faster I can get all of these animals back out of my house. The faster I can get back to training these animals, getting them adopted, getting them into their forever homes and save lives. The longer I’m down the more dogs and cats are going to die,” emphasized Gewalt.

The nonprofit is still without running water and power.

Click here to donate to the rebuild rose acres rescue fund, go to our website, whnt.com or the mobile news app and click this story.

All donations are tax deductible.