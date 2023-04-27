JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama woman at the center of a recent documentary is back in jail after court records say she was found with a cell phone and “fraternizing” with a man at a drug treatment center.

Brittany Joyce Smith, now 35, pleaded guilty to murder on October 9, 2020, in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Joshua Todd Smith, (unrelated) 38, of Jasper, Tennessee.

In what court records say was a “technical violation” of her probation conditions, an authorization of arrest was issued for Brittany after she was discharged from a treatment program on April 19, 2023, for “being in possession of a cell phone and fraternizing with a male in the program.”

On April 20, 2023, Brittany reported to the State Probation Office and admitted to having a cell phone and socializing with a man. She was then transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Christopher Kenneth McCallie, Brittany’s brother, was also arrested and charged with murder in January 2018. His case was bound over to a grand jury but was “no-billed” two months later.

Despite Brittany arguing that she shot him in self-defense after he raped and strangled her, the mother of four ultimately agreed to a plea deal. She was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

AL.com said it was during a Stand Your Ground hearing that Brittany stated she killed Todd in defense of herself and her brother, Christopher. She testified that when her brother confronted Todd about the rape, the men fought. She told a judge that she shot Todd while he had Christopher in a headlock and was threatening to kill them all.

Defense attorney Ron Smith (also not related) said the plea deal was hatched through discussions with Jackson County prosecutors.

Court documents show the sentence was split for Brittany to serve 36 months. The first 18 of those months were to be served under house arrest, with the final 18 suspended.

One month later, Smith was also sentenced to serve 15 years for second-degree arson. That sentence was also split with six months to be served in the Jackson County Jail, with 60 months under State Probation.

According to the Jackson County Sentinel, Brittany allegedly set fires in two locations inside a mobile home on Bolivar Street in Stevenson in September 2020.

Between August 3, 2021, and March 9, 2022, her probation was violated four times. The first three violations cited issues of house arrest, while the fourth was cited as failing to avoid vicious habits, including meth, court documents say.

Brittany was the center of a documentary released in late 2022 that explored if women would be as successful using Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law as men.

A hearing has been scheduled for June 27 at the Jackson County Courthouse.