COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local police officer is being praised after the department he works for said he saved the life of an infant whose family was on vacation.

The Collinsville Police Department (CPD) said Officer Jeremy Pinegar overheard an emergency call around 11 p.m. on August 2, stating that a 1-year-old wasn’t breathing.

Even though Pinegar was not personally dispatched to the call, he still rushed to the MAPCO gas station on I-59 in Collinsville to help.

When the officer arrived, he found a man attempting CPR on the child, and asked if he could take over the life-saving procedure.

It wasn’t long after Officer Pinegar began chest compressions that police say the baby spit up and started breathing again. The 1-year-old girl was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital to be checked out before she was later released.

According to the CPD, the mother of the family said they were traveling home to Louisiana after vacationing in Tennessee, and also told the department that their girl was doing just fine.

She added, “I don’t know what we would have done without y’all!”

CPD Chief Andy Brown asked everyone to join them in applauding Officer Pinegar for his heroic actions, saying how proud they are to have him on their team.