DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Norfolk Southern (NS) train has derailed in a remote area of Dekalb County near Battelle, according to NS and Dekalb EMA officials.

Officials said four train cars carrying sand derailed near Alabama/Georgia state line. They advised that no hazardous materials were involved and there is no threat to life.

EMA and NS officials are on the scene of the derailment to assess the situation.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will update this story when information becomes available.

This is a developing story.