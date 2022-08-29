RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.

A non-profit ministry in DeKalb County is working to open a recovery house for men — but they need the public’s help.

Total Recovery Ministry started in 2021 and is now expanding to help an underserved population.

“We have a couple of guys, people that have the vision to help out men for recovery,” said Lee Bullion, an advocate for addiction recovery. “We don’t have one in DeKalb County.”

Daniel Gregory and Allen McCrary are both in recovery and are now working together to open a men’s recovery house to help others like them.

“Sorry, I’m gonna cry, looking at my life today and knowing how helpless I was and knowing how I feel today and I want to pass that hope to somebody else,” Gregory told News 19.

“I’m gonna give somebody else a chance to hug their family to spend time with their grandbabies.”

They were searching for a property to make the vision a reality.

“I mean, Daniel, come up here and we have walked over this property numerous times,” McCrary said. “Just praying over this property.”

When they found a house at auction in Rainsville.

“Tell them we had faith and a vision, but we didn’t have no money,” Gregory explained. “So somebody showed up with $28,000 and put the down payment for us. So that leaves us about a balance of $84,000.”

The “House of the Redeemed” will be a six-month program that can house up to 24 men for faith-based rehabilitation services.

“If they would have been a place like this when I was out in addiction here, I would have come knocking on the door, but I had nowhere to turn you know, I had nowhere to go,” McCrary concluded. “There were several times that I wished that I could go somewhere to something faith-based and you know, Christ-centered. But there was nothing around nowhere, not for me and not around here. And I had a wife at home and kids at home and I didn’t want to leave them.”

The men hope to pay off the house in the next 30 days with the help of the public and open the facility in the next six months.

To make a donation to Total Recovery, visit their Facebook page, GoFundMe, or call 256-605-5268.