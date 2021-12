MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville Police Officer and four teenagers were involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an Albertville Police officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop when he hit a car being driven by a teenager on U.S 431 near Martling Road.

ALEA said the teen driver, the three teen passengers in the car and the officer were not injured in the crash.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.